In a state where more than a quarter of its 159 counties have five or fewer licensed attorneys, an effort is underway to publicize current gaps in access to justice throughout Georgia.The Center for Access to Justice at Georgia State University College of Law has teamed with the Judicial Council of Georgia Standing Committee on Access to Justice and the State Bar of Georgia's Access to Justice Committee to host a six-part webinar series dedicated to the issue.

Georgia

August 19, 2022, 2:52 PM