Holland & Knight's incoming diversity partner O'Kelly McWilliams aims to continue with the approach established by his predecessor, newly promoted deputy managing partner Tiffani Lee, which has seen the firm secure Mansfield certification for broadening the talent pool for diverse leadership for the past six years running. McWilliams previously led the firm's DEI task force, which aims to advise clients on how they can reach DEI goals.

June 21, 2024, 2:47 PM

