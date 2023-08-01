Who Got The Work

Eleanor M. Lackman of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp has entered an appearance for Seeking Alpha Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 16 in New York Southern District Court by attorney R. Terry Parker on behalf of Minden Pictures Inc., arises from the defendant's alleged infringement of copyrights related to stock market opinion and analysis information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-05080, Minden Pictures, Inc. v. Seeking Alpha Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 01, 2023, 10:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Minden Pictures, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of R. Terry Parker

defendants

Seeking Alpha Inc.

defendant counsels

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims