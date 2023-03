Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Deere & Company, the tractor and farm machinery manufacturer, and Quality Equipment LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty tractor, was filed by the Parker Law Group on behalf of Kenneth H. Mincey. The case is 4:23-cv-01050, Mincey v. Deere & Company et al.

Agriculture

March 17, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Kenneth H. Mincey

Plaintiffs

Parker Law Group (hamp)

defendants

Deere & Company

Quality Equipment, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Turner Padget

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims