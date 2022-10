Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic and Landstar to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Bennett Hodgins Law on behalf of Minacore Investments. The case is 2:22-cv-04086, Minacore Investments LLC v. Old Republic Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:47 PM