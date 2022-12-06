Who Got The Work

Old Republic International, a Chicago-based property insurance company, and Landstar Ranger Inc. have turned to counsel from Leake & Andersson to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over property damage arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Oct. 21 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Bennett Hodgins Law on behalf of Minacore Investments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier, is 2:22-cv-04086, Minacore Investments, LLC v. Old Republic Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 7:51 AM