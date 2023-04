Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-10735, Mims v. U.S. Bank National Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Malachi Mims

defendants

U.S. Bank National Association

Select Portfolio Servicing

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action