Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Sara Schretenthaler Staha has entered an appearance for restaurant owner and operator Ra Sushi Addison Corp. in a pending collective employment action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed July 1 in Texas Northern District Court by Sanford Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as hourly paid servers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, is 3:22-cv-01437, Mims v. Ra Sushi Addison Corp.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 16, 2022, 7:32 AM