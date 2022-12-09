New Suit - Copyright

Rappers Jonathan Lyndale Kirk p/k/a 'DaBaby' and Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. p/k/a 'Roddy Ricch' were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Trueba & Suarez and the Law Office of Bradley J. Eiseman on behalf of Craig Mims p/k/a 'JuJu Beatz,' accuses the defendants of unlawfully sampling the plaintiff's music for their 2020 hit collaboration 'Rockstar.' Various publishers are also named as defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-14410, Mims v. Kirk et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 09, 2022, 7:14 PM