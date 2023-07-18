New Suit - Contract

Innovative Practice Solutions, KMA Medical Group and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright on behalf of physician Timothy Mims, accuses the defendants of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff's membership in a pain management practice after the plaintiff raised concerns about the company's operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00107, Mims v. Hastetter et al.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Timothy Mims

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Bobby Sturgeon

David Bosomworth

Innovative Practice Solutions, LLC

Interventional Pain & Spine Specialists, llc

KMA Medical Group, LLC

Lisa Hastetter

Medical Billing Consultants, LLC

Timothy Beacham

Tyler Burke

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims