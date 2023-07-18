Innovative Practice Solutions, KMA Medical Group and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright on behalf of physician Timothy Mims, accuses the defendants of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff's membership in a pain management practice after the plaintiff raised concerns about the company's operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00107, Mims v. Hastetter et al.
Health Care
July 18, 2023, 6:15 PM