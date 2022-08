New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Charlotte A. Burrows were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by Jamila S. Mims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03479, Mims v. Burrows et al.

August 30, 2022, 9:54 AM