Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a lawsuit against The Money Source to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Torrens Law Group and other attorneys on behalf of Scarla Mims and Victor Mims. The case is 8:22-cv-02411, Mims et al. v. Money Source Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

October 20, 2022, 6:09 PM