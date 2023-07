New Suit - Insurance

AIG subsidiary Illinois National Insurance Co. was sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Reed Smith on behalf of pharmaceutical corporation MiMedx Group Inc., pursues claims that the defendant improperly refused to defend or indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying securities case. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22731, Mimedx Group, Inc. v. Illinois National Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Mimedx Group, Inc.

defendants

Illinois National Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute