Who Got The Work

Jack T. Carroll of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club in a pending trademark lawsuit concerning the team's promotion of TC Summer Fest 2023. The suit was filed July 13 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Amundsen Davis on behalf of the Milwaukee World Festival, which asserts that its annual Summerfest music festival has already been confused with the defendant's event amongst ticket buyers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:23-cv-00470, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. v. Minnesota Twins, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 04, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Amundsen Davis, LLC

Amundsen Davis LLC

defendants

Minnesota Twins, LLC

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims