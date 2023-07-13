New Suit - Trademark

The Minnesota Twins Baseball Club was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Wisconsin Western District Court concerning the team's promotion of TC Summer Fest 2023, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The lawsuit was filed by Amundsen Davis on behalf of the Milwaukee World Festival, which asserts that its annual Summerfest music festival has already been confused with the defendant's event amongst ticket buyers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00470, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. v. Minnesota Twins, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 13, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Amundsen Davis, LLC

Davis Kuelthau

defendants

Minnesota Twins, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims