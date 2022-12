News From Law.com

The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski, its general counsel for nearly 20 years, to chief operating officer. Wronski will be the team's first female COO and the only one in Major League Baseball, though two women, the Seattle Mariners' Catie Griggs and the Miami Marlins' Caroline O'Connor, serve as president of business operations.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 06, 2022, 7:34 AM