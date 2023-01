News From Law.com

Kohl's Corp. has named a successor for longtime legal chief Jason Kelroy who announced on LinkedIn earlier this month that he was ending his nearly two-decade tenure with the retail giant. On February 20, Jennie Kent will assume the position of chief legal officer and corporate secretary of the Menomonee Falls-based retailer.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 27, 2023, 11:53 AM