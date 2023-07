New Suit - Personal Injury

Consolidated Edison, the City of New York and other defendants were hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Napoli Shkolnik on behalf of Jacqueline R. Milone and John Milone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06412, Milone et al. v. City of New York et al.

Energy

July 25, 2023, 5:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline R Milone

John Milone

defendants

Consolidated Edison Company Of New York, Inc.

Bryant Park Corporation

City Of New York

New York City Department of Parks & Recreation

New York City Department of Transportation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims