New Suit

Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by the Alfred Firm on behalf of a maintenance worker who claims he was sprayed with chemicals while working at a Dow plant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00048, Milo v. The Dow Chemical Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2023, 7:58 PM