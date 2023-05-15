Lawyers at Crowe & Dunlevy on Monday removed a nuisance lawsuit against Eagle Materials, American Gypsum and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Miller Johnson Jones Antonisse & White on behalf of Jason Milner and Michelle Milner, alleges that the defendants' operation of a nearby gypsum-mining facility has burdened the plaintiffs' home with loud noise and dust clouds. The case is 5:23-cv-00423, Milner et al. v. Eagle Materials Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 15, 2023, 4:28 PM