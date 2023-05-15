Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowe & Dunlevy on Monday removed a nuisance lawsuit against Eagle Materials, American Gypsum and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Miller Johnson Jones Antonisse & White on behalf of Jason Milner and Michelle Milner, alleges that the defendants' operation of a nearby gypsum-mining facility has burdened the plaintiffs' home with loud noise and dust clouds. The case is 5:23-cv-00423, Milner et al. v. Eagle Materials Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 15, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Milner

Michelle Milner

Plaintiffs

Miller Johnson Jones Antonisse & White, PLLC

Miller & Johnson, PLLC

defendants

American Gypsum Co. LLC

Eagle Materials Inc

John Toler

Lyndell Cole

Titus Overman

defendant counsels

Crowe & Dunlevy

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference