Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Continental Casualty Co. and Shannon Nester to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Ferguson Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming permanent injury due to exposure to carbon monoxide while at Marshall Middle School. The suit asserts that Continental, contracted to maintain a heating boiler at the school, was negligent in its duties. The case is 1:23-cv-00147, Millsaps v. Continental Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Millsaps

defendants

Continental Casualty Company

Shannon Nester

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims