Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard Nexsen PC on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Zynga, a social network video game developer, to Alabama Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Bedford, Rogers & Bowling on behalf of Gayla Hamilton Mills, contends that certain casino-style Zynga games constitute gambling under Alabama law and seeks to recover lost funds. The case is 3:23-cv-00463, Mills v. Zynga Inc.

Gaming & Esports

April 11, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Gayla Hamilton Mills

Bedford Rogers & Bowling PC

defendants

Zynga Inc

