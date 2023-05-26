Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Richard Jacobsen and Behnam Dayanim have entered appearances for Zynga, a social network video game developer, in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed April 11 in Alabama Northern District Court by Davis & Norris and Bedford Rogers & Bowling on behalf of Gayla Hamilton Mills. The suit alleges that Zynga’s casino-style mobile games violate Alabama’s anti-gambling laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke, is 3:23-cv-00463, Mills v. Zynga Inc.

Gaming & Esports

May 26, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Gayla Hamilton Mills

Plaintiffs

Davis & Norris LLP

Bedford Rogers & Bowling PC

Davis & Norris, LLP

defendants

Zynga Inc

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Maynard Nexsen, PC

nature of claim: 890/