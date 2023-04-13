Counsel at Maynard Nexsen on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against mobile games developer Playtika and its parent company Playtika Holding Corp. to Alabama Northern District Court. The court case, which was filed by Bedford Rogers & Bowling and Davis & Norris on behalf of Gayla Hamilton Mills, contends that Playtika’s digital casino-style games and other games of chance violate Alabama’s anti-gambling laws. The suit seeks an injunction to prevent Playtika from offering gambling games in the state. The case is 3:23-cv-00464, Mills v. Playtika Ltd et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 13, 2023, 10:24 AM