Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partners Richard Jacobsen and Behnam Dayanim have stepped in to defend mobile games developer Playtika and its parent company in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed April 11 in Alabama Northern District Court, contends that Playtika’s casino-style games violate Alabama’s anti-gambling laws and seeks an injunction to prevent the company from offering those games in the state. The complaint was filed by Bedford Rogers & Bowling and Davis & Norris on behalf of Gayla Hamilton Mills. Playtika is also represented by Maynard Nexsen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge C. Lynwood Smith Jr., is 3:23-cv-00464, Mills v. Playtika Ltd et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 26, 2023, 10:31 AM

