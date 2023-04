Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Connecticut General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Cigna, and Fresenius Medical Care of North America to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for a claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by Bradbury & Nix on behalf of the Estate of Darrell Vaughn Mills. The case is 1:23-cv-00083, Mills v. Fresenius Medical Care of North America et al.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 5:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Mills

defendants

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company

Fresenius Medical Care of North America

Becky Hill

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations