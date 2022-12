New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor Co. and Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company, were sued Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case was filed by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of Jeffrey A. Mills. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01026, Mills v. Forest River, Inc. et al.