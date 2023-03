New Suit - Employment

AmTrust Financial Services was sued Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was brought by White & Hilferty and the Rose Law Group on behalf of a former senior UX/UI designer for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking paternity leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02299, Mills v. AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

March 17, 2023, 8:11 PM

