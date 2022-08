New Suit - Contract

Booking Holdings, the owner of online booking services including OpenTable, Booking.com and Kayak, and Arts and Rooms were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by pro se plaintiffs, accuses Booking Holdings of refusing to refund plaintiffs for their booked apartment in Rome and pursues false imprisonment, assault and battery claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01022, Mills et al v. Booking Holdings Inc. et al.