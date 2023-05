Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Marriott International to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability discrimination and failure to reinstate employment with medical clearance, was filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm on behalf of a former employee of ten years. The case is 2:23-cv-03916, Milloy v. Marriot Hotel Services, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Milloy

defendants

Marriot Hotel Services, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination