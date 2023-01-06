New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mars Inc., a confectionery manufacturer, was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over the company's labeling of certain dark chocolate products. The court action, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Mars Inc. of failing to disclose to consumers that its Dove brand 'Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao' bar contains unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00079, Millman v. Mars Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 06, 2023, 5:05 AM