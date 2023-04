Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis removed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday against Shoe Carnival to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Scharfenberger Law Office on behalf of a former employee who alleges racial discrimination and retaliation. The case is 3:23-cv-00205, Milliron v. Shoe Carnival.

Kentucky

April 24, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Milliron

Plaintiffs

Kurt A. Scharfenberger

defendants

Shoe Carnival, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination