Millions at Stake for Small Business in Review of Good Guy G...

In a case expected to be of wide interest to the real-estate industry and lawyers who work in that field, Mark Zauderer, a partner in Dorf Nelson & Zauderer LLP, says a Manhattan trial court and then the Appellate Division mistook the "Good-Guy Guaranty" to mean that his two clients are liable for rent after a tenant vacated leased space in a midtown Manhattan building in January 2021, because the landlord didn't accept the tenant's surrender of the premises.

November 30, 2023, 4:58 PM

