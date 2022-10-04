Who Got The Work

Franklin Monsour Jr. of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Lottery.com officials Matthew Clemenson and Ryan Dickinson in a pending securities class action following recent disclosures that the company has inadequate cash reserves, has furloughed the majority of its employees and may be forced to liquidate. The action was filed Aug. 19 in New York Southern District Court is backed by Berger Montague, Kirby McInerney and Levin Law and claims that the defendants misled investors regarding the company's accounting controls, financial performance and its compliance with state and federal laws governing the purchase of lottery tickets. Lottery.com went public in October 2021 through a special purpose acquisition company merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, is 1:22-cv-07111, Million v. Lottery.com Inc. et al.

October 04, 2022, 9:57 AM