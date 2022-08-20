New Suit - Securities Class Action

Lottery.com and its top executives were hit with a securities class action Friday in New York Southern District Court following recent disclosures that the company has inadequate cash reserves, has furloughed the majority of its employees and may be forced to liquidate. The suit, backed by Berger Montague, Kirby McInerney, and Levin Law, claims that the defendants misled investors regarding the company's accounting controls, financial performance and its compliance with state and federal laws governing the purchase of lottery tickets. Lottery.com went public in Oct. 2021 through a SPAC merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07111, Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 20, 2022, 10:54 AM