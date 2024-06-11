Million-Dollar Win: Munsch Hardt Victorious for Michaels Sto...

News From Law.com

Dallas-based Michaels Stores Inc., represented by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, received a jury verdict in its favor after being sued for trademark infringement and related claims. Munsch Hardt shareholder Jamil N. Alibhai, lead counsel at trial, said at one point the plaintiffs sought a share of profits they estimated at $9 million. By the time the case got to trial on June 3, the plaintiffs asked the jury for $412,000 compensatory damages plus punitive damages for a total of about $1.2 million, Alibhai said.

June 11, 2024

