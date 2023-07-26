New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Smith & Lowney, accuses the bank of adopting a new method of calculating credit card interest which has led to at least ten variable rate hikes since Mar. 2022. According to the complaint, the defendant adopted the proprietary rate changes without giving cardholders adequate notice under the Truth in Lending Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03709, Milliken v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 26, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Austin Milliken

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Bank of America N.A.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws