Who Got The Work

K&L Gates partners Erin Palmer Polly, Joseph F. Welborn III and Terrence M. McKelvey have stepped in to represent CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Oct. 11 in Tennessee Middle District Court by attorney Ty Clevenger and Donati Law on behalf of Lynne Millican. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-00807, Millican v. CoreCivic, Inc. et al.

Government

November 25, 2022, 4:43 AM