New Suit

CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Ty Clevenger and Donati Law on behalf of Lynne Millican. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00807, Millican v. CoreCivic, Inc. et al.

Government

October 11, 2022, 7:05 PM