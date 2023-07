New Suit - Employment Class Action

Chewy, an online pet food and pet products seller, was hit with an employment class action Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Steffans Legal and Sommers Schwartz P.C., alleges wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11587, Millican v. Chewy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

LaCrecia Millican

Plaintiffs

Steffans Legal LLC

defendants

Chewy, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations