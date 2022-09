Removed To Federal Court

City attorneys removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Chula Vista Police Department to California Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, over claims of excessive force and unlawful detention, was filed by attorney Bonita P. Martinez on behalf of Benito Leo Millete and Judith I. Millete. The case is 3:22-cv-01343, Millete et al. v. Chula Vista Police Department et al.

Government

September 07, 2022, 8:48 PM