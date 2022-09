Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Trumbull Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial, to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by the Slavicek Law Firm, accuses the defendant of wrongfully refusing to stack insurance coverage for certain uninsured motorist claims. The case is 2:22-cv-01545, Miller v. Trumbull Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 5:54 PM