Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against TK Elevator Corp. f/k/a ThyssenKrupp to Alabama Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Agricola Law on behalf of Lee County Deputy Sheriff Steve Miller, who contends that he was trapped on a malfunctioning elevator for half an hour while suffering a leg injury. The case is 2:22-cv-00483, Miller v. TK Elevator Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 12, 2022, 4:08 PM