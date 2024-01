Who Got The Work

Howard B. Hayden of Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer has entered an appearance for the Waters of Smyrna LLC in a pending medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 4 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Higgins Firm on behalf of the estate of a patient. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-01268, Miller v. The Waters of Smyrna, LLC.

Health Care

January 18, 2024, 1:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Wanda Miller

Plaintiffs

The Higgins Firm, PLLC

defendants

The Waters of Smyrna, LLC

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims