New Suit - Contract

Southwest Gas Holdings and Rob Stefani were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00583, Miller v. Southwest Gas Corporation et al.

Energy

April 18, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Duhjuan L Miller

defendants

Southwest Gas Corporation

Rob Stefani

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract