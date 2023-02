New Suit

Royal Caribbean Cruises was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on behalf of Victoria Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20666, Miller v. Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 21, 2023, 3:24 PM