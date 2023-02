Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment class action against Red Racks Thrift Store LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Brown & Watkins on behalf of individuals who were allegedly wrongfully terminated or denied employment on the basis of background checks. The case is 5:23-cv-06017, Miller v. Red Racks Thrift Store, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 03, 2023, 4:50 PM