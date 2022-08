New Suit - Employment

Fisher & Phillips filed a lawsuit against Quad City Safety Inc. on Wednesday in Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Jeffrey Miller, accuses Quad City of employment discrimination under the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00048, Miller v. Quad City Safety, Inc.

Business Services

August 10, 2022, 6:46 PM