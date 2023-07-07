Who Got The Work

Shook, Hardy & Bacon partners Ashley N. Harrison and William C. Martucci have entered appearances for Prudential Insurance Co. of America and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The case was filed May 23 in Kansas District Court by Siro Smith Dickson on behalf of a former external wholesaler. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren, is 2:23-cv-02233, Miller v. Prudential Insurance Company of America, The et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Kara Miller

Plaintiffs

Siro Smith Dickson, PC

defendants

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Insurance Company of America, The

Prudential Annuities

Prudential Insurance Agency, LLC

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination