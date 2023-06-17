New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Verisk Analytics, a data and risk assessment firm serving the insurance, energy and financial services sectors, and other defendants were slapped with a privacy class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Girard Sharp, accuses the defendants of recording electronic communications and activities in real time and capturing personally identifiable information without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04785, Miller v. Pentagon Federal Credit Union et al.

Business Services

June 17, 2023, 9:11 AM

Plaintiffs

James Miller

Plaintiffs

Girard Sharp

defendants

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Lead Intelligence, Inc.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims